DU Admission 2022: CSAS Round 2 Begins Today; Check Steps To Apply Through CSAS

DU Admission 2022: The admission process for Delhi University UG courses is underway, and the university will now release the second round of seat allotment and admission process for undergraduate courses today, October 25. Candidates can check the list by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. As per the admission schedule, vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on the official website today at 5 pm. After that, candidates will have the facility to re-arrange their preferences for courses and colleges till October 27.

DU Admission 2022: Here's how to apply through CSAS

Step 1: To apply for DU Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official Delhi University website—ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, enter the CUET application number, password, and captcha and click on "Login."

Step 3: Candidates then need to read the instructions and then click the "Submit" tab.

Step 4: Fill in personal details as required in the DU 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Make and submit your payment online.

Step 7: The third round of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will begin on November 4.

This year, more than 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and courses allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations. According to the schedule, the second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30, at 5 pm. Then, candidates are required to accept the allotted seat between October 31 (10 am ) and November 1. Colleges will verify the online applications from October 31 to November 2, and the last date for paying the online admission fee is till November 3, 2022.

