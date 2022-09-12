DU Admissions 2022: How To Apply For Delhi University Admissions Through CSAS Portal

The Delhi University has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admissions to UG programmes in DU-affiliated colleges. Students who are willing to take admissions to DU colleges can do so by filling out the application form by October 3 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To access the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), students are required to use the application number and password.

This year, Delhi University will conduct admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which will be held in three different phases. The first phase is the submission of the CSAS 2022 application form; the second includes the selection of programs, and the third comprises filling out preferences and seat allocation and admission. It is to be noted that the students would be required to enter their CUET score in the second phase of the process. Also, candidates would have to select the programmes in which they want to take admission and confirm the program-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. Lastly, in the third phase, a merit list will be released, and seats will be allocated on its basis.

Here's direct link to check the DU Admission Notification - Click Here

DU Admissions 2022: Confirming the preferences

According to the official notice, "The candidate must confirm the order of preferences for the Program + College combinations by clicking on 'Submit' on/before the last day of the Preference-Filling phase. The candidate can reorder the preferences of the selected combinations, if he/she wishes to, before the deadline of the Preference-Filling phase. Before submitting, the candidate must ensure that the order of preferences is as per his/her choice. Editing the Program + College combination preference list after the deadline for the Preference-Filling phase will NOT be allowed, i.e., the candidate CANNOT change the order of his/her preferences OR add/delete any more Program/s and/or College/s after the deadline for Preference-Filling Phase," it added.

DU CSAS 2022: Application fees

Candidates applying for CSAS are required to pay the application fee through internet banking, debit card, or credit card. The application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates is Rs 250, while for SC/ST/PwBD fee is Rs 100.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply for Delhi University admissions through CSAS portal

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the DU admission 2022 application process link.

Step 3: Candidates must then choose the UG admission merit list.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents in the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button

Here's direct link to apply for Delhi University admissions through CSAS portal - Click Here

