DU Admissions 2022: Last Date Today To Apply For UG Phase I & II Today; Check Key Details

Image: PTI
Today is the last date to register for the UG Phase I and Phase II at the University of Delhi. All those candidates who want to apply for admission are required to visit the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the admission of all UG programmes at UoD for the academic session 2022–23 will be done through CSAS–2022 based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI–2022 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi.
Candidates must take note that there will be only one section reserved for applicants who seek to apply to DU under ECA and Sports quota. In the second phase of registration, candidates will be required to choose the subjects for which they appeared for in CUET exam, and then enter their score. The mapped subjects will be used to determine the candidates’ eligibility. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.