DU Admissions 2022: Last Date Today To Apply For UG Phase I & II Today; Check Key Details

Today is the last date to register for the UG Phase I and Phase II at the University of Delhi. All those candidates who want to apply for admission are required to visit the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the admission of all UG programmes at UoD for the academic session 2022–23 will be done through CSAS–2022 based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI–2022 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi.

Delhi University Admissions 2022: Application Fees

The application fees is Rs 250/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category and Rs 100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category.

Candidates applying for ECA and/or Sports supernumerary quota are required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only) for each quota.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for DU admissions, candidates are required to visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click the CSAS 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 4: Finally, complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

Candidates must take note that there will be only one section reserved for applicants who seek to apply to DU under ECA and Sports quota. In the second phase of registration, candidates will be required to choose the subjects for which they appeared for in CUET exam, and then enter their score. The mapped subjects will be used to determine the candidates’ eligibility. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

