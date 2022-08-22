DU Admissions 2022: UG Application Process Likely To Begin Soon, Check Key Details

DU Admissions 2022: The admission procedure for the undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) is expected to start sometime soon. As per media reports, Delhi University has advised students to make sure their documents and certificates are ready for DU Admissions before the end of this month. As of now, the varsity has not announced any final date and time for the commencement of the admission process. Earlier, announcements were made that this time the admissions would be delayed due to the CUET UG Examination being postponed. It is expected that DU admissions will be held next month.

According to DU's official statement, "The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to under-graduate programs. "Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022," read the official statement.

Earlier, admission at DU Colleges was solely based on the scores secured by the students in the Class 12th Board Exam. With the implementation of the CUET UG Exam, DU is expected to release the merit list and cut off based on CUET scores. All those students who will qualify in the CUET would be eligible to apply for UG Admissions 2022 at Delhi University.

"The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates and in CUET(UG)-2022. Similarly, the parents' names must also match on the certificates, "the statement further added."

DU Admissions 2022: Important Dates

Candidates must take note that CUET UG 2022 will be held on August 30 and the NTA will be conducting Phase 6 of the Common University Entrance Exam from August 24 onwards.

Delhi University: Documents required for UG Admission 2022

10th class mark sheet and certificate

12th mark sheet and certificate

Graduation or another qualifying exam mark sheet

Category certificate (if possible)

Valid email ID and mobile number

Date of birth

Address details

SC/ ST/ PWD certificate (if possible)

Scanned photograph and signature

ID proof (i.e. Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving license etc.)

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative