DU Admissions 2023: 87% Seats Filled In 1st Round, Hansraj, Ramjas Colleges Most Preferred

Delhi University Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi has filled up over 87% of the total seats in undergraduate programmes in the first round of admissions. Maximum applications have been received for Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Dyal Singh College. BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English are the top five courses most preferred courses this year, an official data states. A total of 85,853 candidates were allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round of admission, data recorded till 6 pm on Monday showed. There are a total of 71,000 UG seats across all the DU colleges.

In the year 2022, 61,500 seats were filled only at the end of the second round of UG admission. After the first round of admission this year, 62,008 candidates so far, of which 53 per cent are females, have paid fees and confirmed their admission to DU colleges. 12,733 students have opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 have selected an upgrade.The seats for the undergraduate programmes are being allotted under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023.

DU Vacant Seats after round 1 seat allotment

The university said that only a few seats are now vacant in the colleges on North Campus .In Kirorimal College, all commerce and arts programmes have one or two seats vacant, while seats are full across other categories. Several seats are vacant in BSc (Hons) Mathematics and BSc (Hons) Botany. Similarly, in Miranda House, most of the seats were filled in the first round alone. However, some science courses still have some seats available for grabs.

Click here to check the vacant seats in DU colleges.

Top-5 most preferred colleges

The top five colleges in which maximum admissions took place are Dyal Singh College, Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College and Kirorimal College, the data reveals. The majority of the vacancies are available off-campus and in some colleges of the South Campus in Sanskrit and science courses, including Chemistry, Physics, and Electronics.At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, 14 seats are open for Botany BSc (Hons), 31 for Computer Science, 32 for Electronics, 27 for Mathematics, and 33 for Physics. Additionally, there are 17 and 12 open seats in BSc (Hons) Zoology and Life Sciences, respectively.

The window for re-ordering higher preference is open till August 8. The DU CSAS 2nd allocation list will be released on August 10, and candidates can accept their colleges until August 13. The last date to pay for their spot on the second list is August 15. After the round 2 seat allotment is out, DU will announce the list of vacant seats on August 17. Third merit list will be out on August 22.