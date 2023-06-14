DU Admissions 2023 Begins Today, Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Apply For DU UG Programmes

The University of Delhi has begun its admission process today, June 14. This year, approximately 71,000 seats are being offered through various undergraduate programmes. Students can register for DU admissions through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. However, the admissions will be done on the basis of their CUET UG 2023 scores.

“Our portal will be open from today and students will be asked to fill the registration form," DU Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh said.

B.Com has been the most sought-after course offered by the varsity with over one lakh students showing interest in both, B.Com honours and pass courses. Moreover, admissions to fine arts courses will also been done via CUET UG from this year, the VC said.

How to apply for DU Admissions 2023

Candidates will have to visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

They will then have to register themselves by providing the required information.

Now log in using the credentials

They will then have to fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the registration fee.

DU CSAS portal

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation, and admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the results have been announced.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, a merit list will be issued by Delhi University and based on it seats will be allocated.