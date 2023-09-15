DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University Announces Special Spot Round For UG Admissions

The University of Delhi has announced a special spot round for DU UG admissions 2023. The schedule for this special round has been uploaded on the official website- du.ac.in. As per the schedule, vacant seats will be displayed on Monday, September 18.

DU Special Spot Admissions 2023

Candidates can apply for this round from September 18 to 20. Special Spot Allocation will be declared on September 21 at 10 am. Candidates will have to “Accept” the Allocated seat before 4.59 pm on September 22. Colleges will have to verify and approve the online applications by 4.59 pm on September 23. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the Candidates is September 24.

"Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and were not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate. The Candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round – I/II will be able to participate in the special spot admission round. To be considered in the special spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Special Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard. The desirous candidate will be able to choose all programs in as many Colleges as he/she wishes to, subject to the availability of seats. In the special spot admission round, allocations will be done based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats

Program-Specific merit

Order of Preference of College (Program + College)

Category

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round, failure to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD.," the official notice reads.