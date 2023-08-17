DU Admissions 2023: Mid-entry Window To Open Today For Fresh Applicants, Details Inside

The University of Delhi (DU) has decided to open the window for mid-entry for fresh applicants seeking admissions to DU colleges for undergraduate programmes. The window will be open for two days from 5 pm on August 17 till 4.59 pm on August 19. Aspirants who either failed to apply to CSAS pase – 1 or could not complete the phase 2 registration will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS.

Moreover, the candidates who got rejected due to wrong subject mapping will also be able to correct their subject mapping and complete phase 2 through the provision of mid entry. As per the official notice released by DU, all such candidates will be considered for allocation in the third round of CSAS (UG 2023-2024). Candidates must note that they must fill in the application form through the mid-entry window.

DU Admissions 2023

Delhi University has already released the 2nd merit list on August 10. DU CSAS 3rd allocation list will be released on August 22, 2023. The classes for DU 1st semester will begin on August 16, 2023. In the second round, a total of 19038 seats were allocate out of which 10,104 candidate who have got their upgraded choice. A total of 34,174 candidates opted for upgrade after the first round, and 32,600 retained their earlier seat allocation.