DU Admissions 2023: Spot Admission Round Registration For UG, B.Tech Programs Begins Today

Delhi University will release the vacant seats against round-2 spot admission for UG programs and round-1 for BTech admission today, September 7 after 5 pm. The registration window for DU spot round admission will also open today. Candidates who had applied for DU admission and are not admitted to any DU college or faculty till the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round by 5 pm today can apply for the spot admission round for DU UG and BTech programmes till September 9.

Delhi University will declare the seat allotment in the spot admission round on September 11. The candidates will be allowed to accept the seats from September 11 (11 am) to September 13 (4:59 pm).

Who can participate in DU Spot admission round?

The candidates who were allotted a seat in the earlier spot admission round but could not complete the admission process will not be able to participate in the subsequent spot rounds. The university may announce more spot admission rounds later if the seats remain vacant.

According to the official notice, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions, and to be considered in the spot admission round, the candidates will have to opt for ‘Spot Round’ through their dashboards. No option of ‘Upgrade’ and Withdraw’ will be provided during the spot admission round. The seat allocated in the spot admission round will be final.