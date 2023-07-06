DU B.Tech Admissions 2023: Registration For B.Tech Courses Begins, Direct Link Here

The University of Delhi has opened the registration window for its newly launched BTech programmes. Students who wish to take admissions to DU B.tech courses can register online by visiting the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in. There are a total of three courses under this programme, namely, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech in Electrical Engineering. The deadline to register is July 25 till 11.59 pm.

DU B.tech Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed Class XII or its equivalent from a single recognized board. A candidate must have secured 60%* or more marks in an aggregate of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and must have passed English as a subject of study at the Senior School Certificate Examination level. *For Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 60% Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST): 50% Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 50% Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 55% For applying to B.Tech. Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023. Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

DU B.tech course registration fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 1200

Course fee for B.Tech first year- Rs 2,16,000

There are a total of 120 seats in each programme. Candidates must note that seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) will be based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.