DU B.Tech Admissions 2023: Registration For B.Tech Courses Begins, Direct Link Here

Image: Shutterstock
The University of Delhi has opened the registration window for its newly launched BTech programmes. Students who wish to take admissions to DU B.tech courses can register online by visiting the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in. There are a total of three courses under this programme, namely, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech in Electrical Engineering. The deadline to register is July 25 till 11.59 pm.
UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500
SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 1200
Course fee for B.Tech first year- Rs 2,16,000
There are a total of 120 seats in each programme. Candidates must note that seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) will be based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.
