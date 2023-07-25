DU BTech Admissions 2023: Schedule Released, CSAS Registration Deadline Extended

The University of Delhi has released the schedule for admissions to DU BTech programmes. The schedule is out for engineering in various streams including electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and engineering. The registration process for admission to B.Tech Programmes is currently underway and will conclude on July 26. Candidates can check the admission schedule online at du.ac.in.

DU B.Tech Admission Schedule

As per the schedule, the window for application correction will be open from July 26 to 28. The preferences will be locked automatically by July 28 at 5 pm. The first seat allocation list will be released on August 2 at 5 pm.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates will have to report to the Faculty of Technology for physical verification of documents between August 3 to August 5. The candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will have to report for the FoT for physical verification of documents from August 7 to August 8. PwBD, CW, KM, orphan, and single girl child candidates will have to report for the FoT for physical verification of documents on August 9. The last date for the payment of the admission fee is August 10. The second seat allotment list will be declared on August 14 at 5 pm.

DU CSAS registration deadline extended

Delhi University has also extended the deadline for registration for CSAS (UG) phases 1 and 2 till 4.59 pm of July 26. Candidates who have not registered for chosen preferences in phase 1 can do till July 26. The saved preferences will be auto-locked on July 27. The correction window will also close at 4.59 pm on July 26.