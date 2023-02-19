DU Gives Special Chance To University Dropouts Of 2015 & Older Batches To Clear Exams

The University of Delhi has reopened the registration process for the “centenary chance” exam, which would allow college dropouts to finish their education. This one-time chance comes in light of Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1. Such students can register online on or before 27th February 2023 till 5 pm.

"All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm," read a notification by the university. "Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal," the notification added.

Exam fee, eligibility

Students entered during the 2015–2016 academic session or earlier are eligible to appear for the special exam to complete their degrees. The eligible candidates should appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It is pertinent to note that the exam will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment. Notably, Delhi University had previously stated that students who left college in their final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses. DU registration fee for the special exam is Rs 3,000 per paper.