DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut Off List 2021 Out; Admission Begins Today, Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women Education Board this week. Candidates who are eligible to take admission against the second special cut-off list can apply for the same from Friday, December 17, 2021. For more details related to admission at Delhi University NCWEB, candidates can visit the official website du.ac.in.
The cut-off list has been released for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce courses. It is to be noted that all those candidates who have secured admission in any of the five cut-off lists that were released earlier will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. The steps to download DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut off List 2021 has been mentioned below.
“Those applicants who have been selected previously for admission in any of the earlier five cut-off lists in any programme, in any colleges of the University of Delhi are not eligible to get admission through the second special cut-off. Inorder to prevent such instances, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the second special cut-off”, says the statement from Delhi University.