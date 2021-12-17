DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut Off List 2021 Out; Admission Begins Today, Check Details

Delhi University has released the second cut-off list for Non-Collegiate Women Education Board this week. Candidates who are eligible to take admission against the second special cut-off list can apply for the same from Friday, December 17, 2021. For more details related to admission at Delhi University NCWEB, candidates can visit the official website du.ac.in.

The cut-off list has been released for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce courses. It is to be noted that all those candidates who have secured admission in any of the five cut-off lists that were released earlier will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. The steps to download DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut off List 2021 has been mentioned below.

“Those applicants who have been selected previously for admission in any of the earlier five cut-off lists in any programme, in any colleges of the University of Delhi are not eligible to get admission through the second special cut-off. Inorder to prevent such instances, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the second special cut-off”, says the statement from Delhi University.

DU second special cut off: Important Dates

Non-Collegiate Women Education Board second cut-off list was released this week

Admission against the cut off list begins on December 17, 2021

The admission process against the second special cut off list will conclude on December 18, 2021

Here's how to check DU NCWEB 2nd Special Cut off List 2021

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Latest Notification’ section

Candidates will then have to click on the link that reads, “ 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2021-2022 – NCWEB”.

The PDF file will be opened on the screen, candidates should download the PDF file and take its printout for future reference

DU NCWEB Cutoffs: Overview

The Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi released the DU NCWEB first cut-off 2021 on October 29, 2021

The second DU NCWEB cut-off 2021 will be out on November 9, 2021

The third cut off was released on November 16, 2021

