DU NCWEB Admission: Last Date To Register Against 2nd Cut Off List Today; Check Steps Here

Image: Shutterstock
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The registration process for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 will be closed by Delhi University today, November 4, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions 2022 can do so by visiting the official site of DU NCWEB at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. As per the schedule, the varsity will complete approvals for admission against the 2nd cut-off by November 5, and the last date to complete the payment by candidates against the 2nd cut-off is November 6, 2022. To convince candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DU NCWEB Admission 2022.
The NCWEB second cut-off list was released by Delhi University on November 1. The highest cutoff for the BCom course was 92 per cent at Miranda House, followed by Hansraj College at 91 per cent and Jesus and Mary College at 90 per cent. For fresh updates and more information, candidates must regularly visit the official website.