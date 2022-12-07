DU NCWEB Admission: Special Drive Cut Off List Released For SC/ST/OBC; Know How To Check

Delhi University has released the cut-off list for the DU NCWEB Admission 2022 special drive. Registered candidates can check the special drive cut-off list by visiting the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in. The special drive cutoff list has been released for the SC/ST/OBC category. Notably, the cut-off lists have been released for admissions to B.A. (Program) and B.Com. courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2022-2023.

According to the schedule, the candidates can apply for admission against a special cutoff list between December 7 and December 8, 2022, and the college can complete the approvals for admission against a special cutoff list until December 9, 2022. It should be noted that the last day for candidates to pay fees before the special drive deadline is December 10, 2022. The candidates who were eligible but were unable or refused admission in the previous five cut-offs for whatever reason are subjected to the special drive for the SC/ST/OBC cut-off.

DU NCWEB Admission: Eligibility

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and declare a special drive for the SC/ST/OBC cut-off can apply for the single programme + college.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Here's how to check DU NCWEB Admission cut off list

Step 1: In order to check the DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022, candidates are required to visit the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, scroll down and click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Then, on the left side, click on the "NCWEB" tab.

Step 5: The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates must then click on the course they applied for and download it.

Here's official notice

Image: Shutterstock/Representative