DU NCWEB PG Admission: Registration Against First List Begins Today; Know How To Register

The registration process for the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 against the first list of the Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board has started today, December 13, 2022. All those candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official site of DU at du.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022.

Important dates

Candidates must take note that the last date to register is December 14, 2022. The verification process for the colleges to approve the admission of candidates who applied against the first admission list is until December 15, 2022.

Payment of fees

According to the schedule, the payment window for candidates' fees will close on December 15, 2022.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for DU NCEWEB Admission, candidates are required to visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter the registration details and click on "submit."

Step 4: Finally, complete the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Finally, finish the registration process.

Step 7: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 Registration

Here's direct to register for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022

