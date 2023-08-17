DU PG 1st Merit List 2023: Here's How To Check CSAS 1st Seat Allocation List, PG Cut-off

DU PG 1st Merit List 2023: University of Delhi will release the first merit or seat allotment list for DU postgraduate admissions 2023 today, August 17. Candidates who have registered for the DU PG admissions on the CSAS portal will be able to check the first merit list online. To check the DU PG CSAS 1st seat allocation list, candidates will have to log in to the DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in after 5 pm.

After the university releases first merit list, the shortlisted candidates will have to accept the allotted seat between 5 pm on August 17 and 4:59 pm on August 21. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications before August 21. The last date to pay fees online is August 22 (4.59 pm).

As per the DU PG admission schedule, the second merit list will be published on August 25 and the third allocation list along with supplementary quotas will be out on September 4. If seats remain vacant after the third list, DU will release more rounds for admission.

How to check DU PG 1st merit list 2023 online?