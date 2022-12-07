DU PG Admission 2022: Second Admission List To Be Released Today; Know How To Check

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University is set to release the DU PG Second Admission List 2022 today. All those students who have applied for the 2nd allotment process can visit the official website of Delhi University Admissions 2022 to check the allotment list. According to the schedule, only those candidates who have completed the eligibility criteria can apply for admission between December 8 and 9, 2022. The colleges will conduct the verification of the applications and certificates submitted by candidates from December 8 through 10, 2022. Candidates eligible for admission can complete the submission of the admission fee until December 10, 2022.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here's how to check the DU PG Second Admission List

Step 1: To check the DU PG Admission 2022, candidates are required to visit the DU official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the second admission list link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Then, download the DU PG Second Admission List for further reference.

After the second admission round is over, the university will then release the third admission list on December 12. The admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed by December 15. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Colleges will next verify and accept applications between 10 am on December 8 and 1 pm on December 10. Delhi University prepared the merit list based on the marks earned by students in the DUET Examination. All those students who are applying for admission must make sure that they present their original documents. Meanwhile, it is also advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative