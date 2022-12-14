DU PG Admission: Revised Schedule For Admission Against 3rd Merit List Out; Check Dates

The University of Delhi has revised the application deadline for DU PG admission 2022 against the third list. According to the revised dates, candidates can apply against the DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 until December 16. On December 17, 2022, colleges will begin the verification and approval of admission applications. To apply for admission, candidates must visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Earlier, the third PG merit list was released on December 12, 2022. Now, DU has released the schedule for subjects like master of arts (MA) in applied psychology, MA economics, MA geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA linguistics, MA psychology, MA social work, MA Urdu, MA and master in science (MSc) mathematics, MCA, MSc chemistry, MSc geology, MSc informatics, MSc mathematics education, MA in operational research, and a post-graduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDCSL).

DU PG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Application deadline for DU PG admission against 3rd merit list December 16, 2022 (Till 11:59 pm) Verification and Approval of admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd merit list December 17, 2022 (Till 5 PM) Payment against 3rd merit list December 18, 2022

DU PG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for admissions

Step 1: To apply for admission, candidates are required to visit the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Postgraduate Admissions."

Step 3: Now, click on "Admission List" from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: The DU PG admission lists will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Next, select the admissions list for DU PG.

Step 6: For each course offered, a DU-PG merit list will be provided.

Step 7: Download the DU PG 3rd merit list pdf for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative