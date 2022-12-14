DU PG Admission: Revised Schedule For Admission Against 3rd Merit List Out; Check Dates

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The University of Delhi has revised the application deadline for DU PG admission 2022 against the third list. According to the revised dates, candidates can apply against the DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 until December 16. On December 17, 2022, colleges will begin the verification and approval of admission applications. To apply for admission, candidates must visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
Earlier, the third PG merit list was released on December 12, 2022. Now, DU has released the schedule for subjects like master of arts (MA) in applied psychology, MA economics, MA geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA linguistics, MA psychology, MA social work, MA Urdu, MA and master in science (MSc) mathematics, MCA, MSc chemistry, MSc geology, MSc informatics, MSc mathematics education, MA in operational research, and a post-graduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDCSL).
|
Events
|
Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|