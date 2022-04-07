DU PG Admissions 2022: Registration For DUET Begins Today, Here's How To Register

DU PG admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 (DUET) admission form on its official website. Registrations that have been started on April 7 will end on May 15, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered. For more details, one can go to the official website pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Following the pattern, aspiring candidates will have to appear in the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) to get admission to any of the PG programs offered by the University of Delhi.

DU Admissions 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1 - Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of Delhi University PG admission portal - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 - Now, on the homepage, select the ‘Register’ tab and enter the email Id and mobile number.

Step 3 - In the next step, enter all the login and personal details to complete the registration process.

Step 4 - Click on the confirmation mail link which will be sent on the registered email ID. This step is done to confirm the email address.

Step 5 - Now, upload the required documents and add the address and education details to the application form

Step 6 - Pay the application fee, preview the form and submit the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

DU PG admission 2022: Check application fee details here

General category candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 750 f

SC/ST/PwD/EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300.

DUET 2022 Application Form: Documents Required

Scanned images of passport size photograph and signature

Self-attested copies of Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet

Caste certificate and Sports/ECA certificates (if applicable).

Delhi University Entrance Test 2022: Overview

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts DUET in the computer-based mode for admission to PG programmes offered by Delhi University colleges. The Delhi University colleges are expected to release around 8 admission lists of DU for PG admissions. Candidates shortlisted on the DU PG merit list 2022 have to complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee to be eligible to take classes. They are advised to keep an eye on the official website and also on the email ID which they will get registered for further information.