DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University Releases Spot Round Seat Allotment Results

University of Delhi has released the DU PG 2023 spot allocation list today, September 23, 2023. Candidates who have registered for DU PG spot admission round can check the list after visiting the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. As per the admission schedule, candidates can accept the allotted seat from September 23 to September 24, 2023. The departments or colleges will verify and approve the online applications from September 23 to September 25, 2023. The last date to pay the admission fees is September 26, 2023.

How to check DU PG spot seat allotment result 2023?

Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on login link for PG programmes and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University may announce more spot admission round/s at a later stage, if required, read the press note. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.