DU Phase 2 Admissions Begins Today, Merit List To Be Out By 2nd Week Of Oct; See Details

DU Admissions 2022: Phase 2 of DU Admissions 2022 will commence today, September 26, 2022. All those candidates who have applied for DU Admissions 2022 will be able to fill in their CUET scores and submit their choices and college preferences today onwards on the official website, du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in. According to the official notification, Phase 2 of DU Admissions will end on October 10, 2022. Phases 1 and 2 of the registration process for UG admissions will conclude on October 10.

The varsity launched the CSAS Portal for UG Admissions on September 12, 2022. This year more than 6 lakh students chose Delhi University while filling out their CUET UG application forms. The authorities have already advised candidates to choose as many preferences applicable to them based on the CUET 2022 Exam as possible. A trial allotment is expected to be released in the second week of October before DU releases the final merit list and commences Phase 3 of the admissions process.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's how to update CUET Score for Phase 2

Step 1: To update the CUET Score for Phase 2, candidates are required to visit the official website – du.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for “DU Admissions 2022 – Common Seat Allocation System registration”

Step 3: Candidates then need to register themselves on the DU CSAS portal using your CUET application number

Step 4: Registered candidates can log in using their credentials.

Step 5: Then, click on the link provided for choice filling and updating CUET Result, on the dashboard.

Step 6: Now, enter your percentile, and CUET score and submit your preferred combinations

Step 7: Candidates then need to proceed to submit their choices for courses and colleges

Step 8: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

Here's direct link to visit CSAS Portal for DU Admissions 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)