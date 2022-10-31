DU Releases 2nd List Of Seat Allocation For UG Programmes, Here's How To Check

DU 2nd List of Seat Allocation: The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes and a total of 145 candidates have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, an official said Monday.

"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone. "As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," he added.

DU releases 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes

As per the official notice, candidates can accept the allotted seats till November 1 and after that, they will not be allowed to accept the seats. As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

DU Round Two Allotment List: Here's how to check 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes

Step 1: To check the 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes, candidates are required to visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on DU round two CSAS allotment list

Step 3: Now, enter the required credentials to login

Step 4: Then, the CSAS round two allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download CSAS round two allotment list and take a print out for further reference.

More Details

Delhi University is conducting the UG admission process this year on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The admission process is being conducted for around 70,000 UG seats and 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges under the university. The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a university official said earlier. More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative