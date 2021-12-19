Last Updated:

DU SOL Admission Extended; Last Date To Apply Dec 31; Check Courses & How To Apply

DU SOL Admissions 2021: Delhi University has extended the DU School of Open Learning Admissions to December 31, 2021.

DU

DU SOL Admissions 2021: Delhi University has extended the DU School of Open Learning Admissions 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply for admission was set for December 15, 2021, however, the university has now extended the deadline to December 31, 2021. The news comes as a major relief for students who have not been admitted to any colleges so far. All those students who have passed the class 12 examination can also apply for admission as the university is offering off-beat certificate courses offered in Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

The Regional Centre (West) of School of Open Learning was opened by the Delhi University in Keshavpuram on July 19 and so far the DU SOL has added a long list of offbeat and unconventional certificates for Class 12th qualifying students. The course includes filmmaking, graphic design, stenography, ethical hacking, etc. Students can take admission into these courses through a direct process, which is irrespective of DU's soaring cut-offs. There are over 24 professional and short-term certificate courses on offer. The courses include.

DU SOL Admissions: Courses offered by Delhi University

  • Data Science and Machine Learning
  • Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising
  • Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security
  • Skill program on Financial Markets
  • Office Automation and E-accounting
  • Stenography & IT Skills
  • Soft Skills & Personality Development
  • Fashion Designing
  • Photography
  • Event Management, Marketing & PR
  • Interior Designing
  • Filmmaking & Direction
  • Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions
  • Fine Arts & Digital Arts
  • Acting for Films, TV & Theatre
  • 3D Animation & Video Editing
  • Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism
  • 2D Animation & Motion Graphics
  • Graphic Designing, DTP & Video Editing
  • Medical Transcription
  • Web Designing
  • Fashion Modeling & Beauty Pageant Grooming

DU SOL Admissions 2021: Here's how to apply for DU SOL Admission.

STEP 1: To apply for DU SOL Admission, candidates must first visit the DU SOL official website.

STEP 2: Candidates then need to complete the registration process.

STEP 3: Then on the home page, fill the application form. 

STEP 4: Choose the courses and upload the necessary documents.

STEP 5: Submit the form after filling in the details and uploading the necessary documents.

STEP 6: Print out the application form.

