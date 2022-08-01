DU SOL Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How To Download Call Letters & Direct Link

Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the hall tickets for DU SOL 2022. The hall tickets which have been released on Monday, 1 August 2022, are for UG Sem II courses. All the students who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download the admit card now.

The exam will be conducted for candidates who will appear for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. paper. For more details, candidates can go to the official website web.sol.du.ac.in. The steps as well as the direct link to download the SOL hall ticket are mentioned below.

DU SOL exams 2022 will be conducted in August 2022. Students should note that the datesheet for all courses - BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc. Hons., and B.Com Hons. - is different. In order to download admit cards, students should be ready with their registration number and password.

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Delhi University School of Open Learning - web.sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'UG Semester-II - ADMISSION TICKET 2021-22 (Only For B.A. Eng. Hons./ B.A. Pol sc. hons./ B.Com hons.) - Click Here.'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their SOL roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Click here to download DU SOL Admit Card 2022

Notably the official website states, "It is advisable to the students always to keep hard copy as well as soft copy of Admit Card, Statement of Marks intact (after declaration of result) with them for future reference/requirements as the same are offloaded/removed from the SOL/DU website after a certain period."

Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. The SOL admit card for other subjects would be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to stay updated.