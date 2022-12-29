DU UG Admission: Last Date To Register For Special Spot Round 2 Today; Here's How To Apply

DU UG Admission 2022: The admission window for DU UG Special Spot Allocation Round 2 Admission will be closed today, December 29, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for spot allocation round 2 can do so by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied through the CSAS 2022 admission process but had not accepted admission to any colleges at the time the special round was announced are also eligible to apply for this admission.

DU UG Admission 2022: Schedule

Declaration of vacant seats for the special spot admission round: Wednesday 28, 2022

Candidates to apply for the special spot admission round: December 28 to December 29, 2022

Declaration of the allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: December 30, 2022

Candidates to accept the allocated seats: December 30, 2022

Colleges to process applications: December 30 to December 31, 2022

The last date for online payment of the fee is December 31, 2022.

According to the official information, as many as 65,000 seats out of 70,000 have been filled for DU UG admissions in 2022. "Candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round," said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta to PTI. He also stated that this round would be the final and final round of admission for certain shortlisted colleges to undergraduate courses.

Here's how to apply for DU UG Admission 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for admission, candidates are required to visit the official website of Delhi University Admission (du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in, or ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "DU vacant seats for spot special round II."

Step 3: On the new page, college-wise vacant seats for each category will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Then, download the document and save it for future reference.

