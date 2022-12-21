Last Updated:

DU UG Admission: Special Spot Allocation List To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

Delhi University Admissions: The DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list will be released by Delhi University on December 22. Here's how to check.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Delhi University

Image: Shutterstock


 

Delhi University Admissions: The DU UG Admission 2022 special spot allocation list will be released by Delhi University on December 22, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the special spot round of counselling can check the list by visiting the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The application process for the special spot allocation round was held between December 19 and December 20.

According to the schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seats between December 22 and December 23, 2022. The verification and approval of the online applications will be done between December 22 and December 24, 2022. Candidates can pay their admission fees online until December 25, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to check the special spot allotment list below.

DU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to check the special spot allocation list

  • Step 1: To check the special spot allocation list, candidates are required to visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Allocation List link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

The varsity will assign seats to the students for the 2022 special admissions round after considering availability, program-specific merits, programme and university guidelines, and applicant category. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

