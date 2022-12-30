DU UG Admissions 2022: Special Spot Admission Round Schedule Out; Here's Direct Link

Delhi University has released the schedule for the DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot admission round. Candidates can download the special spot admission round schedule by visiting the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The university released the vacant seats for special spot allocation round 2 on December 28, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seats today, December 30, 2022.

According to the official information, as many as 65,000 seats out of 70,000 have been filled for DU UG admissions in 2022. "Candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round," said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta to PTI.

Here's how to apply for DU UG Admission 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for admission, candidates are required to visit the official website of Delhi University Admission (du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in, or ugadmission.uod.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on 'DU vacant seats for spot special round II'.

Step 3: On the new page, college-wise vacant seats for each category will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Then, download the document and save it for future reference.

Direct link to check the vacant seat matrix

Direct link to check special spot round schedule

DU UG Admission 2022: Schedule

Declaration of vacant seats for the special spot admission round: Wednesday 28, 2022

Candidates to apply for the special spot admission round: December 28 to December 29, 2022

Declaration of the allocation on the dashboard of the candidates: December 30, 2022

Candidates to accept the allocated seats: December 30, 2022

Colleges to process applications: December 30 to December 31, 2022

The last date for online payment of the fee is December 31, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative