The Embassy of India has announced the much-awaited India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) Programme for the academic year 2024-25, extending a golden opportunity to Bhutanese researchers. Spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, this initiative aims to foster collaborative research endeavors between India and Bhutan.

Key Highlights of the Programme:

Opportunities for Bhutanese Researchers: The ISRF Programme will select a maximum of ten Fellows from Bhutan, enabling them to work in esteemed Indian universities and research institutions.

Eligibility Criteria: Mid-career scientists and researchers with a minimum academic qualification of Ph.D/M.Tech/M.Sc. and 3-5 years of research or teaching experience are encouraged to apply. The Fellowship will facilitate research undertakings in Indian R&D institutions.

Comprehensive Fellowship Benefits: Successful candidates will receive comprehensive support, including travel allowance (return airfare), living allowance, contingency grants, and access to medical facilities, ensuring a conducive research environment.

Programme Overview: Launched in 2015, the ISRF Programme is designed to grant young researchers from Bhutan access to cutting-edge facilities available in Indian institutions. Thus far, twenty-one Bhutanese candidates have been selected for this prestigious programme, highlighting its significance in nurturing research talent.

Application Process: Interested applicants can access the brochure and application form for the ISRF 2024-25 Programme via the following links:

Important Dates: The deadline for the submission of applications is June 30, 2024.

The ISRF Programme stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan in the field of science and research. It not only fosters academic collaboration but also nurtures the next generation of scientific leaders, enriching the research landscape in both nations. As Bhutanese researchers gear up to embark on this transformative journey, the Embassy of India extends its best wishes for their success and academic endeavors.

