ESIC Admit Card 2022 For UDC & Stenographer Posts Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

ESIC Admit Card 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for ESIC UDC Phase 1 exam and ESIC Stenographer exam for Phase 1 mains exam on March 9, 2022. The hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on March 19 and March 20 across various centres in India. In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

Here is how to download ESIC admit card 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - I Examinations for the post of UDC and Stenographer in ESIC’.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter required credentials like registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and click on submit button.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on screen, go through the details mentioned on it and download the same.

Step 5: Make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall.

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

ESIC Selection Process

ESIC UDC Exam 2022: Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

ESIC Steno Exam 2022: The candidates who are shortlisted in the Main Examination will be required to appear in the skill test of stenography.

Exam time is 1 hour and subjects are General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will have 25 questions of 50 marks

A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question will carry two marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Details

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is recruiting candidates for various posts, including upper division clerks, stenographers, and multi-tasking staff in 28 different regions and the head office in Delhi. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3847 seats will be filled in the organization. ESIC Salary for UDC & Steno - Pay Level – 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission. MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.