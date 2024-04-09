×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

ETS, TOEFL Partners with NISAU to Launch UK-India TOEFL Scholarship for Indian Students

The UK-India TOEFL Scholarship is designed to assist students who wish to enroll in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the UK.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
ETS TOEFL Partners with NISAU to Launch UK-India TOEFL Scholarship
ETS TOEFL Partners with NISAU to Launch UK-India TOEFL Scholarship | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
The Educational Testing Service (ETS) TOEFL has joined forces with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to introduce the 'UK-India TOEFL Scholarship'. This collaborative effort aims to provide support to 10 Indian students by awarding them scholarships worth Rs 2.5 lakh each. Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom can now apply for this prestigious scholarship at toefltest.in/scholarship. The application deadline for Indian students is set for July 15.

The UK-India TOEFL Scholarship is designed to assist students who wish to enroll in full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the UK for the fall 2024 or spring 2025 session. This one-time scholarship covers various expenses, including tuition fees, books, transportation, and more.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Obtain a minimum TOEFL® test score of 75 out of 120
  • Secure an admission offer letter from a UK university for either the Fall 2024 or Spring 2025 term

The selection process for the scholarship will be conducted by a panel consisting of members from NISAU and representatives from UK universities. Successful recipients of the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship will serve as TOEFL ambassadors throughout their academic journey, advocating for the program and sharing their valuable experiences.

This initiative not only supports Indian students in pursuing their academic aspirations but also fosters stronger ties between India and the United Kingdom in the field of education. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the official website toefltest.in/scholarship for further details and to submit their applications before the deadline on July 15.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

