Fact Check: Has NMC Issued New Dates For NExT Subject And Marks Distribution?

A notice is circulating on social media platforms claiming the name of the National Medical Commission that the subjects and marks distributed for the National Exit Exam Test, NExT, have been changed and it will be conducted in December 2022. The Fact Check team of the Press Information Bureau has clarified that the notification surfacing in the name of NMC is fake and that NMC has not issued any such notice. Earlier, a similar notice surfaced on social media, claiming that the NMC had issued new guidelines for the NExT 2022 Exam.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: NMC debunks another fake notice

The National Medical Commission recently debunked another piece of fake news that was spreading on social media, claiming that the NMC had released the most recent guidelines for the NExT 2022 Exam, according to which subjects and marks distribution would change. NMC has also claimed that the commission has not revised the examination and that it will not be conducted in December 2022. "As per the new guidelines of NMC, the subjects and marks distribution regarding NExT will be changed and candidates will have to follow the new structure, "the fake notice reads.

Later, NMC stated that the notice being circulated was fake. "It is informed to all that the below-attached document is fake and was not issued by EMRB (NMC). All concerned may kindly take notice of this, "said NMC. "All 19 subjects in the new Medical Council of India (MCI) curriculum will be included in the exit test syllabus for MBBS. The distribution of marks by subject will be drastically different from that of the NEET-PG exam or the MCI Screening exam (foreign Medical Graduate Examination)," the fake notice further claimed that clinical subjects would receive disproportionately more marks than pre- and para-clinical subjects.

NEET PG 2022 Dates: Exams to be held on May 21

According to a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee and the Union Health Ministry, the NEET PG Examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to commence on March 12, which was postponed by the Union Health Ministry. The health ministry informed that the examination has been postponed by 6-8 weeks as the examination date was clashing with the counselling date.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative