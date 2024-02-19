Advertisement

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII Pune) has commenced the registration process for the FTII Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2024. Prospective candidates keen on joining FTII Pune or the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata can submit their applications for the entrance test through the official website at applyadmission.net/JET23-24.

As per the provided timetable, the application window for FTII JET 2024 will conclude on March 17th. The entrance examination is slated for either April 6th or 7th, and anticipations are high for the release of the FTII JET 2024 admit card on March 27th.

FTII Pune Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants seeking admission to most courses at FTII and SRFTI, with the exception of specific programs, are required to possess a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any field. For those pursuing the 3-year PG Diploma in Art Direction and Production Design, a bachelor’s degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design, or related fields in fine arts or its equivalent is a prerequisite. Candidates applying for the 3-year UG Certificate course in Animation and Visual Effects Design should have successfully completed the Class 12 board exam from a recognized board or hold a diploma of at least 2 years after finishing Class 10.

How To apply for FTII JET 2024

1. Visit the official website at ftii.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the application section and click the 'Registration' button.

3. Complete the registration form and the application process.

4. Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the fees.

5. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link for FTII JET 2024 Registration

Registration Fee:

The registration fee for a single course is Rs 2,000. Female candidates and individuals from SC, ST, and PwD categories will only be required to pay Rs 600. For those applying for two courses, the fee is Rs 3,000, and for three courses, it amounts to Rs 4,000. Female candidates and individuals from SC, ST, and PwD categories applying for two courses will incur a fee of Rs 900, and for three courses, it will be Rs 1200.

FTII Entrance Exam Pattern:

The written test spans 3 hours and is designed for 100 marks, detailed as follows:

- Paper I:

- Part A: Multiple Choice Questions (Single Answer type): 20 marks [on OMR sheet]

- Part B: Multiple Select Questions (MSQs): 20 marks [on OMR sheet]

- Paper II: Descriptive Answer Questions: 60 marks.