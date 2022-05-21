FYJC Admission 2022-23: Admission Process To Begin On May 23, Check Complete Schedule Here

Concerned students must know that the Centralised Admission Process to FYJC 2022-23 will begin soon. For the Mumbai Metropolitan Region & areas within municipal corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik, the admission process will begin on May 23, 2022. This was announced by State's School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. As per schedule released earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on May 17, 2022 which got delayed.

The Minister tweeted, "The Centralised Admission Process to #FYJC 2022-23 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region & areas within municipal corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchward,Nagpur, Amravati,Nashik will commence from May 23 onwards. For more details, refer https://11thadmission.org.in"

Candidates should also know that the link for mock registrations will be activated on the website – 11thadmission.org.in on May 23, 2022. It will give an idea to the candidates about the registration process. As per reports, an official said, "We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks." In the first part of the application form, students will have to fill in information like name, age, board details, etc. In the second part, candidates will have to submit Class 10 board exam marks and choose the list of junior colleges of their preference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Overview

Assistant Director of Education, Meena Shendkar, Pune division who is also in charge of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) committee Pune earlier stated that within 5 days of the declaration of Class 10 results by the Maharashtra State Board, Part 2 of the form needs to be submitted. After the special round, various first-come-first-serve rounds are held every year. This year, the CAP committee has decided to go ahead with a waiting list round. According to Shendkar, "After the special round, based on the preference filled up by the student in the special round, we will create a merit list for individual colleges and conduct admissions based on that". It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website of Mumbai University for fresh updates and more information.