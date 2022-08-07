FYJC Admission 2022: Round 2 Admission Process Begins Today; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
FYJC Admission 2022: The admission process for FYJC Round 2 started today, August 7, 2022. Round 1 of the first-year junior college admission process ended on Saturday. The option form part 2 CAP option filling started today and will end on August 9, 2022. Candidates can also fill in the option 1 form from today.
As per the reports, the FYJC data processing for CAP allotment will begin on August 10 and end on August 11, 2022. Candidates must note that the FYJC Round 2 allotment list will be released on August 12, 2022. The quota-wise selected and waitlisted student lists will be released on August 12 by the junior college. The authorities will release all the details on the official website - 11thamission.org.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for FYJC Admission 2022.
Candidates should be aware that those who were allotted seats in round 1 will have to skip round 2 and return in round 3. Selected students who did not take admission are also eligible to participate in FYJC Round 2 admissions. It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for more details regarding the schedule of Round 2.