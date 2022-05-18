FYJC Admissions 2022: Mock Registration To Begin On May 23, Check Tentative Schedule Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Concerned students must know that the application process for admission to class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been delayed. The tentative revised dates highlights that the FYJC admission 2022 registration is now expected to begin on May 28, 2022. As per schedule released earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on May 17, 2022 which got delayed.

Candidates must know that the link for mock registrations will be activated on the website – 11thadmission.org.in on May 23, 2022. It will give an idea to the candidates about the registration process. As per reports, an official said, "We could not stick to the original schedule because board exams for other school boards were still on. The mock process, therefore, had to be delayed by a couple of weeks."

“Results of Class 10 students are expected in June, so until they are announced, students cannot fill up the second part of the form. As of now, everyone should focus on the mock form filling process to understand the process,” the official added.

Details required while filling the application form

In the first part of the application form, students will have to fill in information like name, age, board details, etc. In the second part, candidates will have to submit Class 10 board exam marks and choose the list of junior colleges of their preference. Candidates should know that the detailed schedule of admissions will be announced later.

“We still have to meet officials from the state education department before we announce the full admissions schedule. Registration, however, is the first and most important part of the process,” the official added.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: All you need to know

Assistant Director of Education, Meena Shendkar, Pune division who is also in charge of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Committee Pune earlier stated that within 5 days of the declaration of Class 10 results by the Maharashtra State Board, Part 2 of the form needs to be submitted. After the special round, various first-come-first-serve rounds are held every year. This year, the CAP committee has decided to go ahead with a waiting list round. According to Shendkar, "After the special round, based on the preference filled up by the student in the special round, we will create a merit list for individual colleges and conduct admissions based on that". It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website of Mumbai University for fresh updates and more information.