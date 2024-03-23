×

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 15:20 IST

FYJC Admissions 2022 process delayed, new dates to be out soon

FYJC Admissions 2022: The registration was supposed to begin on May 17 which now stands delayed. The new dates have not been announced yet.

Reported by: Ruchika Kumari
FYJC Admissions 2022
Image: PTI | Image:self
FYJC Admissions 2022: Students who are interested in taking admission in Maharashtra colleges should know that the process of First Year Junior College (FYJC=Class XI) admissions has been delayed. The admission process was supposed to begin on May 17 which now stands postponed. As per recent update, the students will have to wait till May 23 for the mock round to begin. After the mock round, the first stage of form-filling will be opened for candidates. The schedule released by education department highlighted that the mock round was expected to start on May 1 to go on till May 14.

On May 17, the website was going to start allowing aspiring candidates to begin registrations by filling out the first part of the form which required personal details. Official notification released earlier reads, "The process of filling up part 1 of the form will continue till the Class 10 results are declared, after which students will be allowed to fill out part 2 of the online application form."

Mumbai admissions: All you need to know

Assistant Director of Education, Meena Shendkar, Pune division who is also in charge of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Committee Pune earlier stated that within 5 days of the declaration of Class 10 results by the Maharashtra State Board, Part 2 of the form needs to be submitted. After the special round, various first-come-first-serve rounds are held every year. This year, the CAP committee has decided to go ahead with a waiting list round. According to Shendkar, "After the special round, based on the preference filled up by the student in the special round, we will create a merit list for individual colleges and conduct admissions based on that". It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website of Mumbai University for fresh updates and more information.

Maharashtra Board Results 2022: SSC, HSC results likely to be declared by this date

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the Maharashtra board exam results for class 10 and 12 exams by mid of June 2022. As of now, the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has not informed about the Class 10 and Class 12 result release date and time on its official website. However, it is being expected to be out by mid of June 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same using their roll number and date of birth. The list of official websites on which results will be released and the steps to check result is mentioned below. 

Maharashtra Board Results: Websites to check

  1. mahahsscboard.in
  2. msbshse.co.in
  3. mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahresult.nic.in
Published May 17th, 2022 at 15:20 IST

