FYJC Admissions: Application Process Delayed As Seat Intake Yet To Be Finalised

The admission process for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) has been delayed and is now expected to begin next week. According to the official information, the admission authority is still working on finalising the number of seats for the 2022–23 academic year. Furthermore, the authorities confirmed that the updation of class 10 marks for SSC students on the website is in the process due to which the admission to first-year junior college is being delayed. New applications for junior colleges have reached the admission cell recently and the authorities are finalising their approvals, said an official.

The official also confirmed that once the new application process for junior colleges is over, the authorities will issue the seat intake along with the admission booklets for students. "Once that is done, we will release the seat intake, as well as print the admission booklets for students," said an official from DyDE. He added that, for now, SSC students will be allowed to start filling out and submitting their admission forms.

FYJC Admissions: Seat intake yet to be finalised

FYJC admissions involve filling out a two-part form. In the first part of the application form for admission, the student can fill in the details including name, age, education board, etc. Part two of the application form requires students to enter their class 10 score as well as a list of ten colleges and courses to which they want to apply. Form 2 is also called the preference list.

This time, class 10 state board exams were conducted between March and April's first week, and results were announced on 17 June 2022. However, examinations at other school education boards took place for class 10 and 12 students in the month of May, and in some cases, a handful of exams also took place in June. "We cannot hold up the admissions process for another month, so it has been decided that SSC students be allowed to complete the second part of the admission form. Discussions on the remaining admissions process and schedule are still on, but we should have some clarity by next week," said an official.

