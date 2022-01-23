GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Issues Notification Hinting Postponement Of Exam; Check Details

There has been a rise in the demands from students for postponement of GATE 2022 due to COVID situation. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, on January 22 issued a notification that hints at postponement of the exam. As of now, the GATE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. IIT Kharagpur has already released admit card on January 15 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. This year, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam this year.

IIT Kharagpur in the fresh notification hinted that due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the GATE 2022 exam may get postponed. “The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19,” the IIT Kharagpur notification reads.

Candidates demand for postponement of exam

Over 23,000 candidates appearing for the GATE examination in February have joined a petition demanding the exam be postponed in view of the third wave of COVID-19. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the masters programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. This year the exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur from February 4-13.

"With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," the petition reads.

