GATE COAP 2022: IIT Bombay Releases Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; See How To Check

GATE COAP Result: The Common Offer Acceptance Portal 2022 round 3 seat allotment result has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay

GATE COAP Result 2022: The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022 round 3 seat allotment result has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay today, June 3. Candidates can check their GATE COAP 2022 result for round 3 seat allotment by visiting - coap.iitb.ac.in. Aspirants must take note that they will need to enter their login ID and password in order to check the GATE COAP result. June 3 is the last date to accept the GATE COAP allotment offered for round 3. On the official website, the candidates would get options like "accept and freeze," "retain and wait," or "reject and wait for the seat." Candidates need to choose any of the above-mentioned options. If the candidate has already used the retain and wait for option on the same offer twice earlier, then he/she will not be able to choose that option during the round 3 seat allotment.

IIT Bombay GATE COAP 2022 Seat Allotment: Here's how to check result

  • Step 1: To check the GATE COAP Result 2022, candidates need to visit the GATE COAP 2022 official portal-soap.iitb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, enter the ID and password to log in.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "Seat Allotment" button.
  • Step 4: The institute-wise allotment of seats will be reflected on the screen.
  • Step 5: Select options from "Accept and Freeze", "Retain and Wait", "Reject and Wait", and "Reject".
  • Step 6: Candidates can choose from any of the available options.
  • Step 7: Take a screenshot or download the document for future needs.

About GATE COAP

COAP is that platform, which gives an opportunity to every registered candidate so that he/she can make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech program in the IITs, IISc Bangalore, or a job offer from participating public sector units (PSU). The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in the IIT Bombay's COAP portal. It is advised that aspirants must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. 

