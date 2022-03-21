GATE COAP Registration Begins, Follow These Steps For Registration

GATE COAP Registrations 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has activated the registration link for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who appeared for GATE 2022 and want to take admission into IITs, IISc Bangalore, and Public Sector Units (PSU's) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result can get themselves registered now. The registration link can be checked on the official website coap.iitb.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the institutes participating or job offer from participating public sector units (PSU).

Candidates are also required to apply separately to the respective Institute for MTech admission along with COAP 2022. The participating institutes will shortlist and allot seats on the basis of their selection criteria and release the admission status in COAP portal.

GATE COAP 2022: Here is how to get yourself registered

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website coap.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Register' link.

Step 3: Candiadtes will then have to feed in all the required details such as name, date of birth and GATE score

Step 4: Post successful registration, aspirants will be getting login information on their registered mobile number.

Step 5: In the next step, log in using the login ID and password and verify the details

Step 6: Apply to the institutes in which you desire admission from the institute official website.

About GATE COAP

Common Offer Acceptance Portal is a portal where all the participating IITs and ISc publish the result of seat allotment. For admission in M.Tech courses in any of the participating IITs or ISc Bangalore, candidates having a valid GATE score are required to register online at the COAP portal along with the institute. Admission in M.Tech courses at NITs and GFTIs is through the CCMT portal. Using the COAP portal, candidates will have to check their seat allotment status and accept/ reject the seat.

