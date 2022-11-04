Goa NEET UG Counselling Schedule Out For MBBS, BDS & Other Courses; Check Important Dates

Goa NEET UG Admission Schedule: Goa's National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. Nursing, B.V.Sc., and A.H. courses in 2022 have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) of the Government of Goa. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the admission schedule by visiting the official website at dte.goa.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates who have applied for admission to MBBS, BDS, BPharm, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, and other medical courses are required to report on November 10 and 11, 2022.

Goa NEET UG 2022 Admissions: Here's How to check the Schedule

Step 1: To check the Goa NEET UG 2022 Admissions Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website of DTE, Goa, at dte.goa.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, from the latest news section, click on the "Schedule of Admissions to B Pharm and NEET-Based Courses" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the link that reads, "The schedule of admission to the first year of NEET and GCET-based BPharm degree courses."

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the Goa NEET UG 2022 Admission Schedule - Click Here

According to the schedule, candidates apply for admissions to BPharm and NEET-based courses under CSP, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), General (PwD) and General (Open, including EWS) categories whose names are in the merit list between 1-300 will have to report at 10 am on November 10. Candidates whose names are there under the General Open category and who have secured a rank between 301-500 will have to report at 10.30 am on November 10. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

