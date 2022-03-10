GPAT 2022 Exam: NTA To Conduct Graduate Pharmacy Test On April 9; Check Details

GPAT 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency has released the examination schedule for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2022). According to the notice, NTA will now be conducting GPAT-2022 examinations on April 9, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. All candidates who are going to appear in the examination must visit the NTA website - nta.ac.in/ on a regular basis.

Candidates must note that March 18 is the deadline to apply for the payment of the examination fee. General candidates must pay Rs 2000, while EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC- (NCL)/women candidates must pay Rs 1000. The online registration process commenced on February 16 and will conclude on March 17, 2022.

GPAT 2022 | Official Notice

Graduate Pharmacy Test 2022 | Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor‟s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor‟s Degree B.Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23 can also apply for GPAT - 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT).

B.Tech. (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to apply. The candidate must be a citizen of India. 5.3.

There is no age restriction for appearing in GPAT - 2022

Graduate Pharmacy Test: Exam Pattern | Marking Scheme

The examination will carry 500 marks and will comprise five subjects: Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied Subjects (152 marks), Pharmaceutics and Allied Subjects (152 marks), Pharmacognosy and Allied Subjects (40 marks), Pharmacology and Allied Subjects (112 marks), and Other Subjects (44 marks).

For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score if candidates enter the wrong answer.

Un-answered or unattempted questions will be given no marks, and to answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option which is most appropriate.

In the event that a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given. to all the candidates, irrespective of whether they have attempted it or not.

In case of any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or 011 69227700, and write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative