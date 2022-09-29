Haryana Central University 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply

Quick links:
Haryana Central University Registration: The deadline for candidates to complete the registration process for UG Admissions 2022 is today. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exam can submit their application forms by visiting CUH Admissions on the official website - cuh.ac.in. As per the official schedule released, the Central University of Haryana will be releasing the merit list of candidates tomorrow, September 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for Haryana Central University.
After the registration process is over, the university will then release the merit list of all registered candidates. According to the schedule, the first round of counselling is scheduled to begin from October 4, 2022, onward. This time, NTA released the CUET UG Result 2022 on September 16, 2022. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.