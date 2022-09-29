Last Updated:

Haryana Central University 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Apply

Haryana Central University Registration: The deadline for candidates to complete the registration process for UG Admissions 2022 is today. Here's how to apply.

Haryana Central University

Haryana Central University Registration: The deadline for candidates to complete the registration process for UG Admissions 2022 is today. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exam can submit their application forms by visiting CUH Admissions on the official website - cuh.ac.in. As per the official schedule released, the Central University of Haryana will be releasing the merit list of candidates tomorrow, September 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for Haryana Central University.

Important Dates

  • Start date of online registration: September 21, 2022
  • Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022
  • Last date for choice filling and locking of choices: September 29, 2022
  • Merit list out: September 30, 2022
  • Counselling round one category-wise allotment list and offer of admission: October 4, 2022
  • Candidates satisfied with the round 1 allotment result can pay the admission fee from October 4 to October 7, 2022.

  • Haryana Central University 2022: Here's how to apply for UG Admissions

  • Step 1: To apply, go to the official website - cuh.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the tab provided for "Admissions 2022-23."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open; click Apply for CUH Admissions 2022.
  • Step 4: Enter your CUET application number and register
  • Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all required documents.
  • Step 6: Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.
  • Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for UG Admissions 2022 - Click Here

After the registration process is over, the university will then release the merit list of all registered candidates. According to the schedule, the first round of counselling is scheduled to begin from October 4, 2022, onward. This time, NTA released the CUET UG Result 2022 on September 16, 2022. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

