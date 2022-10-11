Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Check Key Details

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: The registration process for the Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling has started today, October 11. Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) by visiting the official website at hry.online-counseling.co.in. As per the schedule, the Haryana NEET PG 2022 counselling process will end on October 14.

"All candidates should ensure to upload all original documents on the Admission Web Portal. "Further, all the eligible in-service candidates at the time of applying for admission to MD/MS and Post MBBS DNB/Post MBBS Diploma/Post Diploma DNB courses shall be required to upload NOCs issued by the competent authority, i.e., the health department, Haryana/ESIC/concerned departments, organizations, and autonomous bodies," reads the official notification.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

Schedule of Admission for all category of seats October 11 at 2 pm till October 14 till 11: 59 pm Registration window opens October 16, 2022 Grievances, if any on the provisional allocation list (through e-mail) October 17, 2022 (upto 12-noon) Display of allocation list after grievance redressal October 17, 2022 Payment of requisite provisional tuition fee (online) October 17, 2022 - October 19, 2022 (up to 5 pm) Document verification of candidates (who have been allotted seats and paid the required tuition fee) at Pt BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak October 20, 2022 - October 22, 2022 Last date of joining the allotted institute October 22, 2022

Documents Required for NEET PG Counseling

NEET-PG Admit Card

NEET PG Score/Rank Card

MBBS/BDS Mark Sheet

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship completion certificate

NMC issues a permanent or provisional registration certificate.

Proof of birth date

Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/DL/Passport)

Caste Certificate (for the reserved category)

Disability Certificate (if any)

