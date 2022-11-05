Haryana NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Document Verification Cancelled; See Imp Details

Haryana NEET UG 2022: The document verification for the Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling has been cancelled by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DMER. As per the official notice, the document verification has been cancelled due to administrative reasons. Candidates must take note that, as of now, the document verification has been cancelled and the new schedule is expected to be out soon.

As per the schedule, document verification started on November 2 and will continue until 9 am. The last date for document verification is tomorrow, November 6, 2022. Registration for Round 1 started on October 18, 2022, between 11 am. and noon and the last date to apply was October 25, 2022, up to 11:59 pm. The provisional allotment of seats was released on October 28, 2022.

Haryana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Document Verification cancelled

"While giving relief to the MBBS students, the Chief Minister ML Khattar decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount (i.e., around Rs. 10 lakh fee) at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state," DIPR tweeted.

The notice read, "In continuation of this office Public Notice bearing No. UHSR/Acad./A-III/2022/9524 dated 03.11.2022, the document verification schedule of Round-I for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in Govt./Govt. Aided/Private Medical and Dental Educational Institutes in the State of Haryana, including those under Private and Minority Universities—SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram, Al-Falah University, and PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar for Academic Session 2022–23 stands cancelled due to administrative reasons. A fresh schedule for document verification will be uploaded shortly. All the candidates are instructed to check the Admission Web Portal (www.uhsrugcounselling.com), the University website (www.uhsr.ac.in), and SMS/emails regularly for any latest updates.

It is advised that candidates keep checking the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DMER Haryana, for Haryana NEET UG Counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com.

