Himachal Pradesh Board Announces Scholarships For Class 10, 12 Students; See Details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday has announced that the board will offer scholarships to meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 who partook in the HPBOSE 2021 exams. According to the official statement, March 22, 2022, is the deadline to apply for the scholarship program. As many as 100 students from the Class 12 science group will be awarded the Himachal Pradesh board scholarship, alongside 100 students from the commerce and arts groups. The board will provide scholarships to at least 400 students from Class 10. Students can check the merit list by visiting the official website of HPBOSE.ORG, which is available under the students' corner.

HPBOSE Scholarship: Official Notification

Himachal Pradesh scholarship: Here's how to apply for HPBOSE Scholarship

Step 1: To apply for the HPBOSE scholarship, students are required to fill out the bill form and acceptance form which is available on the official website of HPBOSE official website.

Step 2: Students are required to download the scholarship forms online and have hard copies attested by their respective principals or heads of the institutions.

Step 3: Go to the official website - hpbose.org.

Step 4: Under the students' corner, click on the option that reads, " Scholarship "

" Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Fill in other details and click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 7: Mail the hard copies to the HPBOSE

Here's the direct link to visit and apply for the Himachal Pradesh Scholarship - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative