Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: Check Merit List For MBBS & BDS Courses

HP NEET counselling merit lists for the state and management quota seats have been released by Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh. The list which has been released includes the names of shortlisted candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. On behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), AMRU is administering the HP NEET counselling 2021 for 85 percent state quota seats of Himachal Pradesh. The HP NEET MBBS, BDS counselling state rank, and merit lists of HP quota and management quota seats can be checked by following these steps. In order to check the same, candidates will have to visit the official website of the university amruhp.ac.in. The merit list which has been released contains the names of the shortlisted candidates, their ranks, NEET 2021 marks, and NEET all India rank.

Direct links to check merit lists

HP NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling State Rank: Direct Link

MBBS/BDS Counselling HP-Quota Merit list: Direct Link

HP NEET MBBS/BDS Counselling Management-Quota Merit list

AMRU conducts HP NEET 2021 counseling for admission to these colleges

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra at Tanda Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, Sirmour Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner-Chowk, Mandi Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur HP Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla Himachal Dental College and Hospital, Sunder Nagar, Mandi Bhojia Dental College and Hospital Budh Nalagarh, Solan Himachal Institute of Dental Sciences, Paonta Sahib, Sirmour

Seats in HP MBBS 2021 admission have been assigned on the basis of merit rank, preference of college and courses, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors. Only the students who fulfilled the Himachal Pradesh MBBS BDS domicile criteria 2021 were eligible to participate in the counselling process for state quota seats. Through HP NEET 2021 counselling, a total of 870 MBBS and 191 BDS seats are being offered in various state medical and dental colleges. HP MBBS 2021 aspirants are required to report to the counselling venue personally after the seat allocation process to confirm their admission. For more details, candidates can visit the official website amruhp.ac.in.