Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

Atal Medical and Research University has begun the registration process for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the HP NEET counselling round can visit the official website of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in. The deadline to register for it is July 25.

A provisional combined and category-wise merit list will be displayed on July 27. The final category-wise merit list will be out on July 28. Filling of choices/ preferences of courses/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling will be done from July 29 to July 31, 2023.

The HP NEET Round 1 provisional seat allocation will be declared on August 3, 2023. The final seat allocation will be uploaded on August 5, 2023. The joining of candidates to the allotted institutes will have to be done from August 7 to August 8, 2023. The vacancy position will be displayed on August 10, 2023.

Direct link to apply for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of Atal Medical and Research University at amruhp.ac.in.

Under the Schedule tab, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for Apply for MBBS/BDS counselling 2023-24'

Register yourself by providing the required information.

Now log in using the credentials

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees and submit.

Download the confirmation page for further needs.

The registration fee for MBBS/BDS online application form is Rs. 2000/- for General/NRI/OBC & Other Categories and Rs.1000/- for SC/ST/PwD Categories. The application fees can be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. Click here for a prospectus.