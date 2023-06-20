How To Prepare For TOEFL IBT Strategically, Here's A Complete Guide

For students aspiring to study in an English-speaking country or doing an English-taught program in any country, the TOEFL iBT test holds paramount importance in the admissions process. Designed to assess your proficiency in the English language and your aptitude for comprehending and utilising English in an academic context, TOEFL iBT is welcomed in over 12,000 universities and institutions worldwide, including 100% of universities and colleges in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

TOEFL iBT is a comprehensive English-language test, meticulously designed to evaluate the abilities of non-native English speakers in comprehending and utilising English within an academic milieu and beyond. You now have three options to consider for taking the TOEFL iBT examination: in a test centre — either on computer or on paper — and from the comfort of home. Beginning July 26, the test can be completed in under two hours, making it a more efficient and manageable experience for individuals preparing to take the assessment.

Success on the TOEFL iBT test requires a strategic approach to studying that prioritises key skills and strategies. In this article, the Country Manager of ETS India, Sachin Jain, explores the importance of strategic planning in TOEFL iBT test preparation, and provides some evidence-based strategies that you can use to achieve your goals.

The Importance of Strategic Planning

TOEFL iBT comprises four distinct sections: Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing. Each section aims to evaluate a distinct objective, necessitating proficiency in all four domains to achieve success. The TOEFL iBT test is known as an integrated skills test — meaning that you will use multiple skills together. For example, in the speaking section you may need to read a passage, then listen to part of a lecture, then speak your response. Strategic planning is an imperative facet of TOEFL preparation. You should develop a personalised study plan that prioritises your areas of improvement while capitalising on your strengths.

Take a Diagnostic Test

One of the most effective means to identify your areas of improvement is by taking a diagnostic test. ETS offers official practice tests that simulate the actual TOEFL iBT examination, so you can become more familiar with the test’s structure and flow. Equipped with the results of the diagnostic test, you can craft a tailored study plan that caters to your specific needs. Such an approach enables focused attention on areas requiring the utmost improvement, while simultaneously showing you where your strengths lie.

Enhancing Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing Skills

· Beginning July 26, the TOEFL iBT Reading section will be shortened, encompassing two passages and 20 questions. In this section, it is highly advisable to regularly engage in practice by reading a variety of different texts, such as articles, blogs, passages from academic journals, etc. Expanding the scope of reading materials to include a variety of relevant sources can further augment the effectiveness of practice and contribute to overall improvement. Familiarising oneself with the language and writing style of academic texts helps in better comprehension and cultivates effective communication skills.

· The TOEFL iBT Listening section assesses your ability to comprehend spoken English in an academic context. There are 28 multiple-choice questions in this section. In order to excel in this section, it is imperative to enhance your listening skills through exposure to academic discussions. Notetaking can be a helpful tactic as you listen to things like podcasts, interviews and other audio clips so that you synthesise the information you’re hearing.

· The TOEFL iBT Speaking section evaluates your proficiency in effective English communication. It includes 4 tasks and is done via computer, eliminating the need to interact with a human examiner. This helps reduce any potential nervousness or anxiety associated with having a one-on-one interaction with an examiner. Scoring is done via a combination of human raters and AI via a secured online scoring network. To enhance your speaking skills, it is crucial to engage in extensive practice by conversing in English as frequently as possible. This practice can be done with a tutor, study group or even independently. Additionally, mastering the art of presenting ideas clearly and coherently is essential. This can be achieved through exercises such as summarising articles or delivering research presentations to a study group.

· The TOEFL iBT Writing section evaluates your proficiency in producing written content in English within an academic framework. There are two tasks in this section. As of July 26, a new Writing task, known as the Writing for an Academic Discussion task, is being introduced, and it will replace the current Independent Writing task. In this new task, you’ll be asked to express and support an opinion within an online class discussion, just as you might do in an online forum at university. To excel in the Writing section, it is crucial to practice regularly and develop the skill of organising your ideas effectively and coherently. Seeking guidance from a tutor or writing centre can significantly enhance your writing abilities. Additionally, the official ETS website provides sample questions, including several for the new Writing task, to further assist you in your preparation.

Time Management

Finally, effective time management is pivotal during the TOEFL iBT exam. An effective approach to developing time management skills is to undertake timed practice tests. These practice tests not only familiarise you with the time constraints of the exam but also facilitate the development of strategies to manage time judiciously.